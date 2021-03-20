2021 Bluebonnet Airshow

Members of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team carry out a ground performance after an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow at Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. During the ground performance, members execute coordinated movements before and after an aerial performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 23:10 VIRIN: 210320-F-IH072-1414 Resolution: 4200x3000 Location: BURNET, TX, US