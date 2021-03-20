U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow over Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. During the performance Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6565455
|VIRIN:
|210320-F-IH072-1261
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|BURNET, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Bluebonnet Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT