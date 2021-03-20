Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow [Image 6 of 13]

    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow

    BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow over Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. During the performance Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6565459
    VIRIN: 210320-F-IH072-1308
    Resolution: 3000x4200
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: BURNET, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Bluebonnet Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow
    2021 Bluebonnet Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    military
    Air Force
    Airman
    A10DemoTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT