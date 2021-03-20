2021 Bluebonnet Airshow

U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow over Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. During the performance Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

