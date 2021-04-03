Soldiers from the 256th Field Hospital's "Dolly Crew" prepare containers holding the field hospital equipment while training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. These Army Reserve Soldiers are preparing for an upcoming mobilization supporting missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6558593
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-SX453-137
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|TWINSBURG, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT