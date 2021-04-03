Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Line Connection [Image 3 of 8]

    Water Line Connection

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    From left, Army Reserve Specialists Caleb Noel, Madison Knight, and Alexander Beach work together to set up a water line that is part of the setup for a fully functioning Army field hospital in an austere enviornment. These Soldiers are part of the 256th Field Hospital, an Army Reserve unit based out of Twinsburg, Ohio, and who is preparing for a mission supporting U.S. Southern Command.

