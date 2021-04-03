From left, Army Reserve Specialists Caleb Noel, Madison Knight, and Alexander Beach work together to set up a water line that is part of the setup for a fully functioning Army field hospital in an austere enviornment. These Soldiers are part of the 256th Field Hospital, an Army Reserve unit based out of Twinsburg, Ohio, and who is preparing for a mission supporting U.S. Southern Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 14:27 Photo ID: 6558587 VIRIN: 210304-A-SX453-042 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.06 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: MIDDLEFIELD, OH, US Hometown: THERESA, NY, US Hometown: TWINSBURG, OH, US Hometown: WOOSTER, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Water Line Connection [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.