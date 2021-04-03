Connecting Power

Army Reserve Sgt. Patrick Kennedy, 256th Field Hospital, attaches a cable to a generator as part of training for setting up a field hospital while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical. The 256th Field Hospital is preparing for an upcoming mission in support of U.S. Southern Command.

