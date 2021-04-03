Connecting Water Line

Army Reserve Sgt. Katie Watt, right, places a connector on a water pump while Spc. Michael Schlund, left, waits to attach a hose as part of training to set up a fully functioning field hospital at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. The training is to help prepare the Soldiers from the 256th Field Hospital unit to support a mission in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

