Army Reserve Sgt. Katie Watt, right, places a connector on a water pump while Spc. Michael Schlund, left, waits to attach a hose as part of training to set up a fully functioning field hospital at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. The training is to help prepare the Soldiers from the 256th Field Hospital unit to support a mission in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6558585
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-SX453-029
|Resolution:
|4485x3425
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Hometown:
|HERMITAGE, PA, US
|Hometown:
|TWINSBURG, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Water Line [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT