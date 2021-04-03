Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reviewing Plans [Image 8 of 8]

    Reviewing Plans

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Soldiers from the 256th Field Hospital review the layout for a 32-bed field hospital while training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. These Army Reserve Soldiers are preparing for an upcoming mobilization supporting missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

