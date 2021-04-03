Soldiers from the 256th Field Hospital review the layout for a 32-bed field hospital while training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. These Army Reserve Soldiers are preparing for an upcoming mobilization supporting missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 14:27 Photo ID: 6558594 VIRIN: 210304-A-SX453-144 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.04 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: TWINSBURG, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reviewing Plans [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.