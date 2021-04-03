Sergeant Timothy Short, with the U.S. Army Reserve's 256th Field Hospital, instructs Soldiers on how to properly attach a cable to a generator while training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. This training is part of setting up a fully functioning field hospital in an austere enviornment.
This work, Powering Up [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
