Powering Up

Sergeant Timothy Short, with the U.S. Army Reserve's 256th Field Hospital, instructs Soldiers on how to properly attach a cable to a generator while training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's Regional Training Site-Medical, March 4, 2021. This training is part of setting up a fully functioning field hospital in an austere enviornment.

Date Taken: 03.04.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US