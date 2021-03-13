U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Lopez and Lance Cpl. Zachary Jurkovski, both machine gunners with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, examine their sector of fire during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. Lopez is a native of Long Island, New York. Jurkovski is a native of Big Lake, Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

