U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Richard, and Senior Airman Isiah Loyd, both combat control specialists with 320th Special Tactics Squadron, conduct close air support during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. Richard is a native of Carencro, Louisiana. Loyd is a native of Peoria, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

