U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Lopez, a machine gunner with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, scans a beach during Exercise Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. Lopez is a native of Long Island, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

