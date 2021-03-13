U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Zach Fisher, an infantry officer with India Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Seal, a combat control specialist with 320th Special Tactics Squadron, conduct close air support during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. Fisher is a native of Tampa Bay, Florida. Seal is a native of New Bern, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

