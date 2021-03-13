U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and U.S. Airmen with 320th Special Tactics Squadron, conduct simulated close air support support during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

