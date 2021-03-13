Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Castaway 21.1 [Image 3 of 7]

    Castaway 21.1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and U.S. Airmen with 320th Special Tactics Squadron, conduct simulated close air support support during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6557726
    VIRIN: 210313-M-CG913-0034
    Resolution: 2991x4486
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Castaway 21.1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

