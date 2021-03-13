Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Castaway 21.1 [Image 5 of 7]

    Castaway 21.1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Patrick McMahan, an infantry officer with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Phillips, a combat control specialist with 320th Special Tactics Squadron, conduct close air support during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations. McMahan is a native of Orlando, Florida. Phillips is a native of Phoenix, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6557728
    VIRIN: 210313-M-CG913-0005
    Resolution: 4793x3195
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Castaway 21.1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Air Force
    Air Assault
    Marines
    3dMarDiv
    Castaway

