U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Patrick McMahan, an infantry officer with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Phillips, a combat control specialist with 320th Special Tactics Squadron, conduct close air support during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 13, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations. McMahan is a native of Orlando, Florida. Phillips is a native of Phoenix, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

