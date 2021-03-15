48FW Supports Baltic Trident

A 48th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to connect with a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling on the way to Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, March 15, 2021. Incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts into exercises like Baltic Trident increases lethality and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations, ensuring the ability to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB