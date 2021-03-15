A 48th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to connect with a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling on the way to Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of exercise Baltic Trident, March 15, 2021. Exercises like this strengthen interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations, and increase 48th FW sortie generation and sustainment capabilities away from home station through the application of Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 01:59 Photo ID: 6557588 VIRIN: 210315-F-PW483-0302 Resolution: 6754x4507 Size: 12.2 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48FW Supports Baltic Trident [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.