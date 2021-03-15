48FW Supports Baltic Trident

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron fly beside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing on the way to Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, March 15, 2021. Incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts into exercises like Baltic Trident increases lethality and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations, ensuring the ability to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

