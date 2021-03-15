48FW Supports Baltic Trident

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron sits on the apron after arriving at Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, March 15, 2021. Exercises like this strengthen interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations, and increase 48th FW sortie generation and sustainment capabilities away from home station through the application of Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

