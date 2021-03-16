Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48FW Supports Baltic Trident

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Airmen, F-15E Strike Eagles, and F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing deployed to Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, Mar. 15, 2020. Participating countries include Estonia, Finland, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, United Kingdom, and United States.

    This exercise demonstrates the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept of operations and enhances the flexibility for the 48FW to support and engage partner forces in the Baltic Region.

    “Agile Combat Employment ensures the Liberty Wing, along with our allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by enabling forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Etue, 48FW ACE Development Team Lead. “This mission set can only be done effectively through seamless integration with our NATO allies. The rapidly employable skillsets brought about by ACE training ensures that we are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations anywhere in the theater.”

    Agile combat employment within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations is key to regional defense and stability. Collective training events enhance the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively to fight from varying locations and respond to any threats.

    “Training with our joint and allied teammates solidifies our ability to win when it matters most—it improves the collective lethality of our combined force to counter military aggression and coercion,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48FW commander. “We will continue to maximize practice reps like this to ensure the Liberty Wing remains always ready to own the skies.”

    Photo and video footage, and additional information are available at www.dvidshub.net/unit/48fwpa. Media queries may be directed to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 48fw.pa@us.af.mil.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    Interoperability
    48th Fighter Wing
    Baltic Trident

