48FW Supports Baltic Trident

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron fly beside a KC-135...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron fly beside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing on the way to Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, March 15, 2021. Incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts into exercises like Baltic Trident increases lethality and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations, ensuring the ability to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Airmen, F-15E Strike Eagles, and F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing deployed to Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, Mar. 15, 2020. Participating countries include Estonia, Finland, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, United Kingdom, and United States.



This exercise demonstrates the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept of operations and enhances the flexibility for the 48FW to support and engage partner forces in the Baltic Region.



“Agile Combat Employment ensures the Liberty Wing, along with our allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by enabling forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Etue, 48FW ACE Development Team Lead. “This mission set can only be done effectively through seamless integration with our NATO allies. The rapidly employable skillsets brought about by ACE training ensures that we are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations anywhere in the theater.”



Agile combat employment within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations is key to regional defense and stability. Collective training events enhance the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively to fight from varying locations and respond to any threats.



“Training with our joint and allied teammates solidifies our ability to win when it matters most—it improves the collective lethality of our combined force to counter military aggression and coercion,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48FW commander. “We will continue to maximize practice reps like this to ensure the Liberty Wing remains always ready to own the skies.”



Photo and video footage, and additional information are available at www.dvidshub.net/unit/48fwpa. Media queries may be directed to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 48fw.pa@us.af.mil.