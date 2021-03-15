Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48FW Supports Baltic Trident [Image 3 of 6]

    48FW Supports Baltic Trident

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing line the apron at Amari Air Base, Estonia, in support of Exercise Baltic Trident, March 15, 2021. Incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts into exercises like Baltic Trident increases lethality and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations, ensuring the ability to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 01:59
    Photo ID: 6557586
    VIRIN: 210315-F-PW483-0304
    Resolution: 6988x3930
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48FW Supports Baltic Trident [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48FW Supports Baltic Trident
    48FW Supports Baltic Trident
    48FW Supports Baltic Trident
    48FW Supports Baltic Trident
    48FW Supports Baltic Trident
    48FW Supports Baltic Trident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    48FW Supports Baltic Trident

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    Interoperability
    48th Fighter Wing
    Baltic Trident

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT