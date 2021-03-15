100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joe Schmitt, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, approaches a Lithuanian runway prior to landing in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, March 15, 2021. The flight is part of exercise Baltic Trident, a joint training exercise to ensure Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations by utilizing elements of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

