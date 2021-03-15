Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 4 of 7]

    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

    LITHUANIA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Molly Timmerman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to departure from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2021. The KC-135 was one of two aircraft flying to Lithuania as part of exercise Baltic Trident. The exercise aims to strengthen allied partnerships across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6556066
    VIRIN: 210315-F-SZ986-0023
    Resolution: 5732x3821
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident
    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident
    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident
    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident
    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident
    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident
    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Stratotanker

    KC-135

    Lithuania

    100th Air Refueling Wing

    Baltic Trident

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Lithuania
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bloody Hundredth
    Baltic Trident

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT