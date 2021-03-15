100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Silva, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics craftsman, loads a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2021. The aircrew are deployed to Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident. The exercise focuses on strengthening alliances and partnerships to deter aggression, maintain stability and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

