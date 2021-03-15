100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joe Schmitt, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks while sitting in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2021. The KC-135 was one of two aircraft flying to Lithuania as part of exercise Baltic Trident. The exercise aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

