    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 6 of 7]

    100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

    LITHUANIA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joe Schmitt, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, over Lithuania, March 15, 2021. The flight is part of exercise Baltic Trident, a joint training exercise to ensure Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations by utilizing elements of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6556068
    VIRIN: 210315-F-SZ986-0040
    Resolution: 7459x4973
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Stratotanker

    KC-135

    Lithuania

    100th Air Refueling Wing

    Baltic Trident

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Lithuania
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bloody Hundredth
    Baltic Trident

