100 ARW arrive in Lithuania during exercise Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Tran, 100th Maintenance Group commander, boards a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident focuses on strengthening alliances and partnerships to deter aggression, maintain stability and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

