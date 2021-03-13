F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

A U.S. Air Force F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for takeoff at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning IIs are a 5th generation fighter and are capable of a vertical landing – designed specifically for landing on an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

