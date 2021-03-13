A U.S. Air Force F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for takeoff at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning IIs are a 5th generation fighter and are capable of a vertical landing – designed specifically for landing on an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 07:23
|Photo ID:
|6554751
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-RV963-2070
|Resolution:
|6263x4175
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
