    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 8 of 8]

    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for takeoff at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning IIs are a 5th generation fighter and are capable of a vertical landing – designed specifically for landing on an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    This work, F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    F-35 Lightning II
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB

