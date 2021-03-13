U.S. Marines prepare to launch an F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, by conducting a foreign object debris clearance walk at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning II is the U.S. Marine Corps variant of the 5th generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 07:23
|Photo ID:
|6554747
|VIRIN:
|210303-Z-AP992-0001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT