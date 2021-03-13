F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

U.S. Marines prepare to launch an F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, by conducting a foreign object debris clearance walk at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning II is the U.S. Marine Corps variant of the 5th generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

