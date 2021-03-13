F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The presence of the United States Marine Corps aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility emphasizes the joint domain and interoperability of the services in protecting the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

