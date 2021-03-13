F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is prepped for takeoff from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning II is the U.S. Marine Corps variant of the 5th generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

