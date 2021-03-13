Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 2 of 8]

    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is inspected after landing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 2, 2021. The F-35B Lightning II is the United States Marine Corps variant of the 5th generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 07:23
    Photo ID: 6554745
    VIRIN: 210302-F-RV963-2001
    Resolution: 5815x3877
    Size: 22.36 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event
    F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    F-35 Lightning II
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT