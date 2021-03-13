An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands ready for takeoff from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 3, 2021. The F-35B Lightning IIs are a 5th generation fighter and are capable of a vertical landing – designed specifically for landing on an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 07:23 Photo ID: 6554749 VIRIN: 210303-F-RV963-2021 Resolution: 6912x4608 Size: 15.44 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35B Lightning II stops at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.