U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Kelly, 337th Air Control Squadron air battle manager instructor, poses for a portrait in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. Kelly mentors air battle manager students and ensures the syllabus allows for the maximum training possible for students based on the resources they have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:06 Photo ID: 6554216 VIRIN: 210311-F-FG548-1472 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.03 MB Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.