U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Kelly, 337th Air Control Squadron air battle manager instructor, poses for a portrait in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. Kelly mentors air battle manager students and ensures the syllabus allows for the maximum training possible for students based on the resources they have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6554216
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-FG548-1472
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS
