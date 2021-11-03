Florida State University cadets assigned to Detachment 145 listen to briefings from 33rd Fighter Wing members on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. The briefs focused on raising awareness for Air Force aviation careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:06 Photo ID: 6554209 VIRIN: 210311-F-FG548-1184 Resolution: 3804x2536 Size: 649.54 KB Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.