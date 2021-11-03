Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 3 of 10]

    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Florida State University cadets assigned to Detachment 145 listen to briefings from 33rd Fighter Wing members on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. The briefs focused on raising awareness for Air Force aviation careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6554209
    VIRIN: 210311-F-FG548-1184
    Resolution: 3804x2536
    Size: 649.54 KB
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events
    33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    cadets
    AFROTC
    inclusion
    next-generation af

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT