Florida State University cadets assigned to Detachment 145 listen to briefings from 33rd Fighter Wing members on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. The briefs focused on raising awareness for Air Force aviation careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6554209
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-FG548-1184
|Resolution:
|3804x2536
|Size:
|649.54 KB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT