33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events

U.S. Air Force Col. Jon Wheeler, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, briefs AFROTC cadets on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. Wheeler initiated the outreach with AFROTC detachments to educate cadets on the diversification efforts for aviation career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

