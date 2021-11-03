33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events

U.S. Air Force Col. Jon Wheeler, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, briefs AFROTC cadets on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. Wheeler addressed the need to further diversify the force in order to broaden perspectives and experiences to advance the Air Force into the next generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

