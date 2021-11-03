Florida State University AFROTC cadets assigned to Detachment 145 line up to march on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. To be a part of the FSU AFROTC program, students must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA, meet Air Force height and weight standards and must be a full-time undergraduate student. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6554207
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-FG548-1083
|Resolution:
|3317x2211
|Size:
|600.92 KB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
