33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events

Florida State University AFROTC cadets assigned to Detachment 145 line up to march on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. To be a part of the FSU AFROTC program, students must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA, meet Air Force height and weight standards and must be a full-time undergraduate student. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

Date Taken: 03.11.2021
Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US