U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Kelly, 337th Air Control Squadron air battle manager instructor, left, shares information about the air battle manager career field with an AFROTC cadet on the Main Campus Fields at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, March 11, 2021. Kelly spoke with multiple cadets that were interested in air battle manager position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:06 Photo ID: 6554215 VIRIN: 210311-F-FG548-1442 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1004.68 KB Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd FW engages in Rated Diversity and Inclusion Events [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.