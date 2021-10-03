U.S. Space Force Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman, meet with Guardians assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 10, 2021. Space Force responsibilities include developing Guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for spacepower, and organizing, training, and equipping space forces to present to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 12:50 Photo ID: 6551502 VIRIN: 210310-F-XX992-1146 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 836.13 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Space Operations visits Eielson, meets with Guardians [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.