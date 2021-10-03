Chief of Space Operations visits Eielson, meets with Guardians

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, talks to Sgt. Jacob Varner, a 354th Communications Squadron vulnerability hunt specialist, left, and Specialist 3 Richard Hayden, a 354th Range Squadron radio frequency transmission journeyman, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 10, 2021. The Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips Guardians in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

