    Chief of Space Operations visits Eielson, meets with Guardians [Image 1 of 5]

    Chief of Space Operations visits Eielson, meets with Guardians

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Worrell, the 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, look at a heritage display on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 10, 2021. The 355th FS was reactivated on Dec. 18, 2020 and is one of the two F-35A Lightning II squadrons on Eielson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Alaska
    Guardians
    Eielson AFB
    Space Force

