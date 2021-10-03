Chief of Space Operations visits Eielson, meets with Guardians

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, talks to U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 10, 2021. During this visit, Raymond and Berkland discussed options for enhancing how the Space Force and space effects are integrated into operations and training at Eielson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

