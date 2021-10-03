Chief of Space Operations visits Eielson, meets with Guardians

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Worrell, the 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, shows U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, the inside of an F-35A Lightning II cockpit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 10, 2021. During this visit, Raymond discussed options for enhancing how the Space Force and space effects are integrated into operations and training at Eielson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

