    102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 6 of 6]

    102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents SSG David Houle with a Certificate of Achievement. The 102d Signal Battalion’s Safety program earned an 'Excellent' rating due to SSG Houle's implementation of the battalion's safety programs, and also their Emergency Action Plan, and Preparedness and Response programs, as well as off-duty Safety programs. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    2nd Signal Brigade
    102nd Signal Battalion
    2sigbde
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    brigadeofexcellence

