102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition

Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents SSG David Houle with a Certificate of Achievement. The 102d Signal Battalion’s Safety program earned an 'Excellent' rating due to SSG Houle's implementation of the battalion's safety programs, and also their Emergency Action Plan, and Preparedness and Response programs, as well as off-duty Safety programs. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

