102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition

Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, present a coin to CH Young Kim. CH Kim, along with SPC Kaitlin Scalera, maintained well-organized systems and processes to better facilitate and capitalize on training opportunities. CH Kim also nested his UMT training plan for FY21 and FY22 (1st Quarter) within the units long-range training calendar. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

