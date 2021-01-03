Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 4 of 6]

    102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, present a coin to CH Young Kim. CH Kim, along with SPC Kaitlin Scalera, maintained well-organized systems and processes to better facilitate and capitalize on training opportunities. CH Kim also nested his UMT training plan for FY21 and FY22 (1st Quarter) within the units long-range training calendar. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

