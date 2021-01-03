Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, present a coin to CH Young Kim. CH Kim, along with SPC Kaitlin Scalera, maintained well-organized systems and processes to better facilitate and capitalize on training opportunities. CH Kim also nested his UMT training plan for FY21 and FY22 (1st Quarter) within the units long-range training calendar. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6551033
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-FX425-2961
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS
