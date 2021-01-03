102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition

Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, present a coin to SFC Frederick Edwards. SFC Edwards oversaw the battalion’s S4 CMDP. The team earned an ‘Excellent” rating in five-inspected areas. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6551032
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-FX425-2955
|Resolution:
|4465x3456
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
