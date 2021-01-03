Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, present a coin to SFC Ricardo Moore. Under SFC Moore’s oversight, the 102d Equal Opportunity program received an ‘Excellent’ rating through consistent EO training plans and execution. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6551034
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-FX425-2967
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT