    102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null, 2d TSB Command Sergeant Major, pose for a group photo with members of the 102d Strategic Signal Battalion. Unit members were present with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s ‘Coin of Excellence’ for their outstanding support during the recent ICI. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 08:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Signal Brigade
    102nd Signal Battalion
    USArmyEurope
    2sigbde
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    brigadeofexcellence

