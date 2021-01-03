Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null, 2d TSB Command Sergeant Major, pose for a group photo with members of the 102d Strategic Signal Battalion. Unit members were present with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s ‘Coin of Excellence’ for their outstanding support during the recent ICI. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6551029
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-FX425-3008
|Resolution:
|5184x1932
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
